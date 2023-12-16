Virginia Beach, Va. (WAVY) — A house fire in Virginia Beach Saturday morning sent three people to the hospital with burn injuries.

A spokeswoman from the Virginia Beach Fire Dept. tells WAVY.com that fire crews responded to the 500 block of W. Plantation Rd. around 10:29 a.m. for reports of a house fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene in four minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Crews were able to get water on the fire a few minutes after their arrival and were able to bring the fire under control.

Two people who lived in the home and a neighbor suffered burn injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

