Three fires across Hampton Roads Christmas morning

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Three fires were reported Christmas morning.

The first fire condemned a home in Portsmouth on Webster Avenue.

Portsmouth Fire Rescue and emergency services got the call at 12:06 this morning. They say crews noticed fire coming from the first floor and extending to the second floor.

The fire was under control about 20 minutes later. Luckily fire and rescue say there were no injuries.

Neighbors who didn’t want to speak on camera said there are three people that live in the home. The neighbor across the street says he ran to bring the tenants clothes and another neighbor tried to put out to fire but the flames were too intense.

A woman a few houses down says the smoke was so thick it woke her from her sleep.

According to locals in the area, a woman who owns the home is a great advocate for the Park View neighborhood and runs a daycare from the house.

They add that the Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.

The Red Cross is also helping a family in Norfolk after their home caught fire later that morning.

Just after 7:30, crews were called out to Bolton St. for a reported fire in an apartment building.

10 On Your Side spoke with a woman outside, who says her daughter was cooking this morning when the fire started.

The mother said she was burned so badly that she will need skin grafts but she is alive.

The fire took the homes of four adults and two children this holiday season.

Not long after, fire crews on the peninsula received a call for service at an apartment building in Newport News.

Fire crews report no injuries after the fire broke out on Misty Point Lane shortly after 10 a.m.

Officials say several people will be displaced due to the blaze.

