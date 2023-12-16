VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach firefighters battled a fire at Pembroke Lake Apartments Friday morning.

Fire Officials say crews were called to the 730 block of Emerald Lake Drive around 10:52 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a two-story apartment building.

Courtesy of Virginia Beach Fire Dept.

Officials say that no one was home at the time of the fire, but two adults and one child were displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.