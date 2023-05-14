SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on Kilby Ave Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Kilby Ave at 6:19 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story residential structure.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at 6:38 a.m. The structure has heavy smoke and fire damage to the second floor.

No injuries were reported.

Three adults are displaced and being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause and origin of the fire are being investigated by the Fire Marshal.