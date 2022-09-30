PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of homes and businesses in Hampton Roads and parts of the Outer Banks have lost power Friday as Hurricane Ian moves off the coast of the Carolinas.

As of 8:15 a.m., nearly 6,000 didn’t have power in southeast Virginia, including nearly 3,000 in Suffolk and nearly 2,000 in Portsmouth, according to Dominion’s power map.

Dominion is still investigating the outages, but said they plan to have power restored sometime before noon Friday.

Meanwhile on the Outer Banks, Frisco, Hatteras and Ocracoke had no power as of 6 a.m., but the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperate was expected to restore power around 9 a.m.

Ian is expected to head inland around the Charleston area and move toward Charlotte, North Carolina. The Hampton Roads and Outer Banks areas are expected to see wind gusts of up to 50 mph and some tidal flooding, in addition to a chance for isolated tornadoes.

