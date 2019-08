A screenshot of Dominion Energy’s outage map from around 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, showing outages in Chesapeake and Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of Dominion Energy customers have lost power across Chesapeake and Portsmouth.

Dominion’s outage map showed around 5,500 reported outages in Portsmouth and more than 2,700 in Chesapeake.

Causes for the outages in Portsmouth were listed as “circuit out” on Dominion’s website.

