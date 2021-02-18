Thomas Nelson Community College committee advocates to change institution’s name

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A committee at Thomas Nelson Community College sent a letter Wednesday putting its official support behind changing the name of the institution to something that, “demonstrates their commitment to their core values” of the Peninsula.

In a letter, members of the Social Justice and Societal Change Committee said the current name serves as a reminder of the racial oppression Thomas Nelson, Jr., “perpetuated and personally benefited from.”

The committee members said the call for the removal of Thomas Nelson from their institutional name is not to erase or change history but to recognize a more complete history, including the experiences of African Americans.

“We, collectively, advocate for an end to the celebration of a historical figure representative of values incongruous with core values of our community college,” the letter read.

The committee says TNCC should not honor someone who did not recognize the humanity of African American people and, “who willfully participated in the horrors of slavery.”

“Thomas Nelson and his lineage came to their wealth through the enslavement of human beings, and Thomas Nelson, Jr. routinely bought and sold hundreds of enslaved people in his lifetime, “the committee said on Wednesday.

As one of the largest institutions in Virginia, TNCC’s Social Justice and Societal Change Committee said the new name should reflect the institution’s mission to change lives, empower students to succeed, and enhance the civic and economic drive of the Peninsula.