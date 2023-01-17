WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – It’s one final trip to the “Danger Zone.” Well, at least when it comes to any major touring.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and yacht rock icon Kenny Loggins is doing a farewell tour in 2023, aptly dubbed “This Is It,” and he’s coming to Williamsburg.

“It’s been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I’m fortunate to have had such a long touring career,” Loggins said. “I don’t see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring.”

It’s part of the Virginia Arts Festival’s Williamsburg Live in Colonial Williamsburg. Loggins is set to play that Saturday night with special guest Yacht Rock Revue, he announced. Other performers for that weekend have yet to be announced.

The tour officially kicks off March 10 in Sarasota, Florida, and also features a stop at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia on June 15. More dates are also set to be announced soon.

He says he’ll be performing about “90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, January 20.