Thieves hit Portsmouth Little League again

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth Little League baseball team is out thousands of dollars after someone broke into their storage unit.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because this is the third time it has happened in the last two years.

The Cavalier Manor Little League keeps a storage unit in the parking lot of the Cavalier Manor Rec Center. On Thursday, David Harris, the president of the little league went to drop off supplies at the unit and realized the lock had been broken off and some things were missing.

“It was tough getting all that stuff back, so a lot of stuff that I got, got missing again. I just got some jerseys and stuff. I had a box with my kids trophies and medals in it. It’s crazy somebody took that right there. What are you going to do with that?,” said Harris.

David Harris says he filed a report with police. Some of the other items taken include a grill, tent, bats and jerseys.

The league has insurance on the trailer, so he’s hoping that will help. Harris says the league is key to keeping kids off of the streets.

“They’re out running around, and then they find out that they have stuff missing and they had no part of it, its sending a bad message to them,” said Harris. “It’s just too much going on nowadays and you see its the youth involved most of the time so lets try to keep them busy doing something.”

If you want to help, contact the Cavalier Manor Little League.