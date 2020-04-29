The Virginia Beach SPCA is Helping Finders and Keepers!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether folks are looking to add an animal to their family or need assistance with a companion they already have, the VBSPCA is working to make those love connections. Today, Kate Baldwin explained how they are still facilitating adoptions and offering clinical services and supplies for owners who may be struggling financially.

Virginia Beach SPCA
3040 Holland Road
Virginia Beach
(757) 427-0700
VBSPCA.com
Social Media @vbspca

