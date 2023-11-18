PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Shocking revelation for Thanksgiving turkey stuffing lovers! The U.S. Department of Agriculture, or USDA, does not recommend stuffing a whole turkey due to increased risk of cross-contamination.
Stuffing is the safest when its cooked separately, but here are some tips on safe practices for those who still wish to partake in stuffing their poultry.
- Don’t stuff a turkey the night before cooking it, this can cause bacteria and cause foodborne illness to multiply while the turkey is refrigerating
- Prepare wet and dry ingredients separately and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Fully cook raw meat, poultry or seafood ingredients before adding to stuffing.
- Combine ingredients immediately before cooking. Do not stuff whole poultry with cooked stuffing.
- The suffering’s center needs to reach 165 F.
Here are timetables for turkey roasting based on a 325 F oven temperature:
Unstuffed
- 8-12 pounds — 2¾ to 3 hours
- 12-14 pounds — 3 to 3¾ hours
- 14-18 pounds — 3¾ to 4¼ hours
- 18-20 pounds — 4¼ to 4½ hours
- 20-24 pounds — 4½ to 5 hours
Stuffed
- 8-12 pounds — 3 to 3½ hours
- 12-14 pounds — 3½ to 4 hours
- 14-18 pounds — 4 to 4¼ hours
- 18-20 pounds — 4¼ to 4¾ hours
- 20-24 pounds — 4¾ to 5¼ hours
