PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Shocking revelation for Thanksgiving turkey stuffing lovers! The U.S. Department of Agriculture, or USDA, does not recommend stuffing a whole turkey due to increased risk of cross-contamination.

Stuffing is the safest when its cooked separately, but here are some tips on safe practices for those who still wish to partake in stuffing their poultry.

Don’t stuff a turkey the night before cooking it, this can cause bacteria and cause foodborne illness to multiply while the turkey is refrigerating

Prepare wet and dry ingredients separately and refrigerate until ready to use.

Fully cook raw meat, poultry or seafood ingredients before adding to stuffing.

Combine ingredients immediately before cooking. Do not stuff whole poultry with cooked stuffing.

The suffering’s center needs to reach 165 F.

Here are timetables for turkey roasting based on a 325 F oven temperature:

Unstuffed

8-12 pounds — 2¾ to 3 hours

12-14 pounds — 3 to 3¾ hours

14-18 pounds — 3¾ to 4¼ hours

18-20 pounds — 4¼ to 4½ hours

20-24 pounds — 4½ to 5 hours

Stuffed

8-12 pounds — 3 to 3½ hours

12-14 pounds — 3½ to 4 hours

14-18 pounds — 4 to 4¼ hours

18-20 pounds — 4¼ to 4¾ hours

20-24 pounds — 4¾ to 5¼ hours

For more Thanksgiving tips, check out the fact sheet. Read the latest USDA study on safe food handling.