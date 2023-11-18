PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Shocking revelation for Thanksgiving turkey stuffing lovers! The U.S. Department of Agriculture, or USDA, does not recommend stuffing a whole turkey due to increased risk of cross-contamination.

Stuffing is the safest when its cooked separately, but here are some tips on safe practices for those who still wish to partake in stuffing their poultry.

  • Don’t stuff a turkey the night before cooking it, this can cause bacteria and cause foodborne illness to multiply while the turkey is refrigerating
  • Prepare wet and dry ingredients separately and refrigerate until ready to use.
  • Fully cook raw meat, poultry or seafood ingredients before adding to stuffing.
  • Combine ingredients immediately before cooking. Do not stuff whole poultry with cooked stuffing.
  • The suffering’s center needs to reach 165 F.

Here are timetables for turkey roasting based on a 325 F oven temperature:

Unstuffed
  • 8-12 pounds — 2¾ to 3 hours
  • 12-14 pounds — 3 to 3¾ hours
  • 14-18 pounds — 3¾ to 4¼ hours
  • 18-20 pounds — 4¼ to 4½ hours
  • 20-24 pounds — 4½ to 5 hours
Stuffed
  • 8-12 pounds — 3 to 3½ hours
  • 12-14 pounds — 3½ to 4 hours
  • 14-18 pounds — 4 to 4¼ hours
  • 18-20 pounds — 4¼ to 4¾ hours
  • 20-24 pounds — 4¾ to 5¼ hours

For more Thanksgiving tips, check out the fact sheet. Read the latest USDA study on safe food handling.

