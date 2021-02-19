The Raid: Behind the investigation

WAVY is hosting a Facebook Live event to talk about “The Raid” on Friday at 1:15 p.m. App users: Click here to watch live.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks, Kevin Romm, and Adrienne Mayfield spent more than a year peeling back the layers of the life and career of Dr. Javaid Perwaiz.

He was a popular OB-GYN in Chesapeake who saw thousands of patients a year — but trouble was brewing underneath his successful practice.

In November 2019, Perwaiz was arrested and charged with performing unnecessary procedures and surgeries on unsuspecting women as part of a health insurance fraud scheme. He was convicted of the scheme by a federal jury about a year later.

Our team got an inside look into the FBI’s investigation into Perwaiz, which we detail in the third episode of our exclusive investigative series “The Patients v. Perwaiz.” The third episode is titled “The Raid,” and it details everything we learned about the FBI’s investigation and why federal prosecutors moved at rapid speed to arrest Perwaiz. Included in the episode are exclusive recordings of Perwaiz from behind bars, pictures of the FBI’s raid at his Chesapeake practice, and evidence they collected there.

“The Patients v. Perwaiz” is a 10-part series. A new episode will be published to WAVY.com every Thursday morning until April 8. To watch chapter one and two of “The Patients v. Perwaiz,” click here.

WAVY is hosting a Facebook Live event to talk about “The Raid” on Friday at 1:15 p.m. App users: Click here to watch live.