VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On her way out of the BJ’s on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Maria Pulley noticed the Virginia Lottery machine, stopped and bought two tickets in the new scratcher game, The Price is Right.

Pulley, from Virginia Beach, went home, scratched off her tickets and found one of them was a $200,000 top-prize winner.

“I was surprised,” Pulley told Lottery officials as she later redeemed her winning ticket.

She was the first top-prize winner in the Virginia Lottery’s new Price is Right scratch-off game.

The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 2,040,000. The chances of winning any prize in The Price is Right scratcher game are 1 in 4.27.

Since her ticket is the first top prize claimed in this game, it means two more $200,000 tickets are still out there, according to lottery officials.

Pulley said she intends to save her winnings.

Virginia Lottery officials said Norfolk, where the winning ticket was purchased, received more than $31.4 million in lottery money for K-12 education in the last fiscal year, with the lottery raising more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up about 10% of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.