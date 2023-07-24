NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is partnering with Smithfield Foods to host a hiring event.

Recruiters from Smithfield Foods will be onsite to conduct interviews for a variety of positions.

The Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center received a $300,000 grant from Smithfield Foods to assist the military community with transitioning to civilian life and attaining their employment goals.

The event will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Workforce Council Veteran’s Employment Center located at 600 Thimble Shoals Blvd Suite 210 in Newport News.