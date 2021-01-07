The day after the protest: WAVY’s Andy Fox reports from D.C. on the chaos at the Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) – On Thursday, crews were busy cleaning up in the aftermath of the chaos at the U.S. Capitol.

A mob stormed the building the day before, as Congress counted electoral college votes from the presidential election.

Four people died during the protest, including a woman shot by Capitol Police.

Some lawmakers believe President Trump incident the violence and are calling for his removal from office.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox spent the day Thursday in D.C. talking to lawmakers about the chaos that emerged. When he first arrived, the Capitol grounds were open, but U.S Capitol Police later closed down the immediate area only to those properly credentialed.

He watched on as they constructed additional fencing for security.

U.S. Congresswoman Deborah Dingell from Michigan was on the House floor when Wednesday’s attack was taking place. She recounted to WAVY News 10 what she witnessed as law enforcement entered the chamber, “They rushed the leadership off out of the chamber. We wanted to still keep the process going, then they came in and told us that we needed to sit down, pull out the gas masks, we may need to get on the floor very quickly. Other colleagues were helping to secure the chamber. Then you heard the pounding, you heard the gun shots, you smelled the tear gas and ultimately we were evacuated.”

Former Virginia Beach resident Mike Katz was out riding his bike Thursday, holding a sign. He has a lot to say about President Donald Trump. “This is who he really is. He is a liar, he’s a tax cheat, a grifter, he’s a narcissist. Most likely a racist, and he’s definitely, unequivocally, a loser,” said Katz.

A Trump supporter from Michigan would not give his name, but he does not fault President Trump for the unlawful activity at the Capitol. “What he did was ask people to come and support him and when they came to support him nothing about storming the Capitol. He said protest outside the Capitol; that is perfectly reasonable.”

