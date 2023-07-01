College students studying on a campus lawn in 1970.
For decades the cost of college has been rising, and a storm of factors, including inflation and plummeting enrollment numbers, are being cited as reasons behind new, steeper tuition hikes.

In recent weeks, universities in Michigan, Oklahoma, Iowa, Arkansas, Kansas, and Memphis have announced plans to raise tuition costs for incoming students. For the University of Oklahoma, it’s the third consecutive increase in as many years, which officials said was “integral to the success of the university.”

It’s a continuation of a trend that’s led to heated discussions among lawmakers and the public about how and whether to relieve the burden tuition costs place on students. Even before the pandemic, average college tuition increased steadily at around 3% per year. At Kansas State, officials say the 5% tuition increase means the school’s budget is “still way under the cumulative inflation.”

The average cost of tuition, room, and board across all types of universities has ballooned 146% from 1970 to 2021, according to Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics data. Public and private college graduates entering the workforce in 2019 carried an average student debt balance of $28,950—a far cry from the 1970s when a student could pay around $11,000 on average for a four-year degree.

Stacker compiled tuition cost data from NCES to chronicle the average college tuition costs for high school graduates from 1970 to the present day. Costs for room and board are categorized as housing and meal costs. All statistics are averages across all universities, including private, public, non-profit, and for-profit schools.

A sign protesting the Vietnam War and draft hanging from the windows of a dorm.
1970-71 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,819.92
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,794.91
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,634.23
Dr. Isaac Robinson sitting at a desk with two unidentified people using a computer in the library of North Carolina Central University in 1972.
1971-72 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $12,007.01
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,867.63
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,605.63
Tufts University students working in a campus garden in 1973.
1972-73 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $12,483.33
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,027.06
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,614.34
The Blackburn Language Arts Building at Jackson State University in 1974.
1973-74 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,836.73
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,821.23
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,458.52
Matthews Hall at Harvard University in 1975.
1974-75 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,110.01
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,706.54
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,281.45
The D Luke Hopkins Building on the campus of Johns Hopkins' Applied Physics Laboratory in 1976.
1975-76 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,173.57
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,733.53
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,347.96
A science fair at Jackson State University in 1977.
1976-77 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,553.56
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,738.53
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,352.22
Students graduating from college in 1978.
1977-78 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,448.95
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,747.02
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,275.83
A busy Spring Fair on Keyser Quad in front of Gilman Hall at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore in April 1978.
1978-79 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,207.02
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,671.85
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,169.43
Buildings on the campus of Boston University in 1980.
1979-80 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $10,735.25
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,573.63
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,033.25
Cornell University in October 1981.
1980-81 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $10,630.59
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,569.66
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $2,961.47
Three teenagers eating takeout in a dorm room.
1981-82 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,047.50
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,688.38
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,025.99
The Lawrence Hall of Sciencel on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley in 1983.
1982-83 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,812.90
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,889.97
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,187.04
An aerial view of St.Vincent College in 1984.
1983-84 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $12,273.31
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,004.34
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,209.89
Cadet at Virignia Military Institute walking between classes in 1985.
1984-85 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $12,839.40
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,189.97
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,261.55
Students graduating from New York University in 1986.
1985-86 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $13,310.67
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,276.34
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,300.94
Graduates from North Carolina Central University in 1987.
1986-87 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,109.50
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,374.78
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,537.76
Harvard University in 1988.
1987-88 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,248.49
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,444.33
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,533.01
Students studying at Stanford University in October 1989.
1988-89 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,603.30
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,493.17
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,570.74
University students standing in line in front of campus registration office at Jackson State University in 1992.
1989-90 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,945.69
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,470.68
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,599.27
A lecture hall at Harvard University in 1991.
1990-91 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,937.32
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,501.35
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,558.31
Students lounging and reading on lawn on the campus of Sarah Lawrence College in January 1993.
1991-92 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $15,684.85
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,657.81
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,677.28
The Charles Regatta in Cambridge, Massachusett, 1993.
1992-93 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $16,169.57
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,675.96
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,719.86
A students studying on a bench in Santa Monica in 1994.
1993-94 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $16,730.90
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,798.53
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,719.46
One person working in and one person cleaning a college dorm room.
1994-95 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $17,019.82
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,848.21
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,739.85
A view of the University of Minnesota as seen from the roof of Fairview Riverside.
1995-96 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $17,594.40
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,948.37
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,791.22
The Science and Technology building at Ventura College in November 1997.
1996-97 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $17,952.10
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,010.11
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,809.85
A student reading a university newspaper at the University of Irvine in 1998.
1997-98 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $18,347.66
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,079.09
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,936.43
Harvard university in November 1999.
1998-99 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $19,013.04
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,198.95
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,062.44
Rice University's Reckling Park baseball stadium in January 2000.
1999-2000 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $19,195.67
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,275.62
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,976.32
An aerial view of Notre Dame Stadium in May 2002.
2000-01 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $19,421.56
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,347.56
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,995.10
The University of Virginia in November 2002.
2001-02 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $20,142.06
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,519.03
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,124.74
The Carlson School of Management on the University of Minnesota Campus in November 2003.
2002-03 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $20,864.85
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,715.36
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,143.44
Students outside of Shephard Hall at City College of New York in September 2004.
2003-04 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $21,926.00
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,876.01
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,282.43
A dorm at Beliot college in 2005.
2004-05 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $22,664.09
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,027.14
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,312.95
Moore Humanities & Research Administration Building, built in 2006, at the University of North Carolina.
2005-06 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $23,078.10
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,163.84
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,321.28
The courtyard of Harvard University in fall 2007.
2006-07 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $23,812.78
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,305.92
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,416.27
The football stadium at Ohio University in fall 2008.
2007-08 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $24,070.39
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,365.79
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,465.80
Royce Hall at UCLA in August 2009.
2008-09 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $24,961.15
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,586.50
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,607.75
Cornell University in October 2010.
2009-10 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $25,650.15
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,809.31
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,780.23
Harvard Square in 2011.
2010-11 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $26,273.52
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,975.00
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,890.12
Gettysburg College in 2012.
2011-12 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $26,609.01
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,040.84
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,873.81
A sign outside Kalamazoo College in 2014.
2012-13 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $27,151.53
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,180.24
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,933.94
University of California at Berkeley in 2014.
2013-14 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $27,663.66
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,332.00
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,022.30
Students on the quad lawn of the University of Illinois in April 2016.
2014-15 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $28,250.98
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,504.89
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,116.29
Murphree Hall at the University of Florida on September 12, 2016, in Gainesville, Florida.
2015-16 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $28,860.83
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,673.43
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,242.50
Princeton University in November 2017.
2016-17 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $28,838.25
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,757.06
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,259.28
The University of Chicago in 2019.
2017-18 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $29,013.08
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,841.82
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,283.86
Entrance gate and sign for Wellesley College in 2019.
2018-19 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $28,121.26
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,934.90
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,331.10
College students at UNC-Chapel Hill walking across a sparsely populated campus.
2019-20 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $29,436.33
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $7,036.16
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,370.54
A college professor giving a lecture.
2020-21 academic year

  • Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $29,033.42
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $7,012.61
  • Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,402.52

Data reporting by Dom DiFurio. Photo selection by Abigail Renaud.