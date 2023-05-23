VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Virginia Beach has partnered with Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia to provide recovery assistance to tornado victims.

On Wednesday, May 24, Catholic Charities’ disaster management staff will offer guidance to impacted residents on how to:

Identify program eligibility

Connect with community financial resources

Access mental health resources

Ensure housing stability

Help your kids process recent events

The event takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Spring Branch Community Church located at 1500 N. Great Neck Road.

For more information visit oem.virginiabeach.gov/recovery.