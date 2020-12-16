‘The 12 Days of … Foster Care’: Agency hopes song encourages people to become foster parents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — “On the first day of foster care a worker gave to me: a child who reached permanency!

On the second day of foster care a worker gave to me: Two Reunifications, and a Child who reached permanency…”

Those are the first two lines of the song “The 12 Days of Foster Care,” written by Northern Virginia social worker Chauncey Strong. It’s sung to the music of the classic “12 Days of Christmas.”

It’s catchy! The goal of the song (and video) is to catch the eye and ear of would-be foster parents.

Strong, along with Cassandra Calender Ray of the adoption agency, Virginia One Church One Child, hope you’ll hear the clever but desperate plea for more adults to volunteer to help children in crisis.

“A foster parent is a parent that cares for the children, loves children,” says Calender-Ray. They “get them ready to go back home to be reunified with their original family, or to move forward to be adopted.”

Aaron & Monique Ransom of Chesapeake have been foster parents for several years. Their interest in fostering actually started back when they were dating.

“We actually saw a flyer at our church that said – ‘Foster” and we just grabbed it, Monique said. “Our first placement were two kids, 9 and 3.” The Ransoms would go on to adopt the two, while Cassandra gave birth to one of their own.

And, they’ve taken in two more foster children! “I want to be a father figure to kids that may not have it,” Aaron said.

“Ten dedicated foster parents, nine compassionate judges, eight supportive supervisors….”

Pretty clever, huh? It needs to be, considering the overwhelming task social workers like Calender-Ray are dealing with in recruiting hundreds more adults like the Ransoms.

“On any given day, 1,500 children need a foster parent.”

So, how does Virginia One Church One Child begin to meet the need? Calender-Ray recognizes the power of the African American church. “When your clergy person, when your pastor, when your leaders say ‘hey, being a foster parent is good,’ when you do this at your church, families do respond.”

Back to the song, and its lofty goals: “Four Engaged Fathers, Three Connected Siblings, Two Reunifications, and A Child who reached permanency.”

To find out more about being a foster parent and, having someone from Virginia One Church One Child speak at your place of worship, and to see (and hear the entire) 12 Days of Foster Care song, by Chauncey Strong, call Ms Diane Chappelle at 757-343-3358.