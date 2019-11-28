Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping hours in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Heading out after Thanksgiving dinner or on Black Friday? Here are the business hours for local malls and some of the big standalone retailers.
Patrick Henry Mall — Newport News
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m.-midnight
Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
Peninsula Town Center — Hampton
Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. – midnight
Black Friday: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Giveaway: Peninsula Town Center is giving away over $10,000 in gift cards and prizes. The line will begin to form at 6 a.m. on Nov. 29 in the breezeway outside of the Peninsula Town Center management office. You must be 18 years or older to participate.
Lynnhaven Mall — Virginia Beach
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. – midnight
Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Pembroke Mall — Virginia Beach
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Greenbrier Mall — Chesapeake
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m.- 10 p.m.
Chesapeake Square Mall — Chesapeake
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
MacArthur Center — Norfolk
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Norfolk Premium Outlets
Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. – midnight
Black Friday: 6 a.m.. – 10 p.m.
Williamsburg Premium Outlets
6 p.m. on Thanksgiving through 10 p.m. Black Friday
Macy’s
Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
J.C. Penney
Open 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving through 10 p.m. Black Friday
Best Buy
Thanksgiving: 5 p.m.- 1 a.m.
Black Friday: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Target
Thanksgiving: 5 p.m.-1 a.m.
Black Friday: Doors open at 7 a.m.