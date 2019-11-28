Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5:30pm

Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping hours in Hampton Roads

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
norfolk premium outlets_550188

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Heading out after Thanksgiving dinner or on Black Friday? Here are the business hours for local malls and some of the big standalone retailers.

Patrick Henry Mall — Newport News

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m.-midnight 

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Peninsula Town Center — Hampton

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. – midnight 

Black Friday: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Giveaway: Peninsula Town Center is giving away over $10,000 in gift cards and prizes. The line will begin to form at 6 a.m. on Nov. 29 in the breezeway outside of the Peninsula Town Center management office. You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Lynnhaven Mall — Virginia Beach

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. – midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Pembroke Mall — Virginia Beach

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Greenbrier Mall — Chesapeake

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Chesapeake Square Mall — Chesapeake

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

MacArthur Center — Norfolk

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Norfolk Premium Outlets

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. – midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m.. – 10 p.m.

Williamsburg Premium Outlets

6 p.m. on Thanksgiving through 10 p.m. Black Friday

Macy’s

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

J.C. Penney 

Open 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving through 10 p.m. Black Friday

Best Buy

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Target 

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m.-1 a.m.

Black Friday: Doors open at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories