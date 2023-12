SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to an incident on the evening of Friday, Dec. 1, officials said.

Crews responded to the 4000 block of Nansemond Parkway for a two vehicle crash with heavy damage.

Courtesy: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Courtesy: Suffolk Fire and Rescue

WAVY reached out for more information. At this time, there’s no additional information regarding injuries.