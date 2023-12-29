NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two teenagers have been arrested after a 14-year-old was found shot late Thursday night in downtown Norfolk, police say.

Police say the victim was found by officers on a Tide light rail train, after the driver of the train flagged them down in the 100 block of Bank Street. WAVY’s working to confirm where exactly the teen was shot.

He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound considered non life-threatening, police say.

Police were able to find the suspects, a 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, around 11:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Tidewater Drive.

Both have been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

This is a breaking article. Check back for updates.