Teenage girl struck by gunfire while walking near Nickerson Boulevard in Hampton

Local News

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old female was injured after being shot on Monday evening.

Emergency dispatchers say they were notified for shots fired in the area of Nickerson Boulevard and Glascow Way just after 7:30 a.m.

Police say a 17-year-old female was struck by gunfire while walking in the area when shots were fired from a passing vehicle. She walked into a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com

