NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teen sustained critical injuries following a shooting in Newport News Tuesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of 36th Street, near Chestnut Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a teenage male who was shot. The teen was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information to release at this time.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the circumstances that led up to the shooting.