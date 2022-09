NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager who was shot on Jefferson Ave. Sunday afternoon has life-threatening injuries according to police.

A spokeswoman for Newport News Police tells WAVY.com officers responded to the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Randolph Rd. around 2:04 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

The male teenager suffered life-threatening injuries and was take to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information was immediately available.

