VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing.

Brianna Karr was last seen around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Aware Foundation of Virginia, and her family is concern for her well-being.

She has a nose piercing and wears braces, and has several medical conditions that require medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000.