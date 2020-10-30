Teen killed in shooting overnight at playground in James City County, police say

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight at a playground in James City County.

James City County police say they were dispatched around 1:40 a.m. to the playground in Pocahontas Square in the 1900 block of Algonquin Trail.

Officers located the teen, identified as Carlos Fermir Vanegas-Escobar, when they arrived. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting happened sometime between 12:20 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. No other details in the case are available, but police say Vanegas-Escobar’s body has been taken to the medical examiner for autopsy.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone who might have security camera video or other information that could help police is asked to contact Investigator Logan English at 757-603-6033 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov.

Latest Posts: