NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 13-year-old has been arrested and charged with a count of threats to bomb and another count of using profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways, or by other means in connection to an October bomb threat at Warwick High School, the Newport News Fire Marshal’s Office said Tuesday.

Fire investigators obtained petitions Nov. 18 for the charges to the teen, who was released to the custody of their parents pending the court case.

The arrest stems from a call from an unknown person reporting an explosive device inside the school around 11:45 a.m. Oct. 28 that was received by staff at Warwick High School.

School staff began evacuating the school and notified Newport News Police and Fire Department of the incident. Emergency crews from the Fire Marshal’s Office and Police Department responded, and after searching the school for explosives, determined the call to be a hoax.

At that point, investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office opened a criminal investigation to determine the caller’s identity.

“The Newport News Fire Marshal’s Office is committed to doing our part to ensure safe learning environments for our City’s students and educators,” the city’s Fire Marshal’s Office said. “We take very seriously the impact these incidents have on our youth and teachers alike and intend to hold accountable those responsible for disrupting our City’s schools through these types of malicious actions.”

The reported bomb threat at Warwick High School came just four days after multiple Hampton Roads high schools received bomb threats, including several schools in Chesapeake, two in Portsmouth and one in Norfolk.

The previous Friday, Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake had received a bomb threat via anonymous phone call and Manor High School in Portsmouth was dismissed early due to a called-in bomb threat.