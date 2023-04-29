ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A 17-year-old is facing charges after deputies discovered a gun and drugs on the property of Arcadia High School, in Oak Hall, Virginia.

According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on April 24, a canine search of the school was conducted and a gun was found inside a vehicle on school property.

An investigation led to the arrest of a 17-year-old on charges of possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a handgun or assault rifle under age 18 and possession of marijuana under age 18.

The teen was transported to the Norfolk Detention Center.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force and Chesapeake Police Department’s K9 Unit assisted the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office with this case.