HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Tidewater Community College is hosting a career fair on February 28.

The fair is at the student center at the Tidewater Community College Chesapeake Campus,1428 Cedar Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Over 80 employers in the Hampton Roads area, including Allied Universal Event Services, Chesapeake Police Department, Dollar Tree Corporation, Hope House Foundation, Nauticus, Sentara Healthcare, and TowneBank are participating in the fair.

Some employers will offer on-the-spot interviews for potential employees.

Students, alumni and the community are invited to attend. The event is free and no registration is required.

Transportation will be provided for students to and from the Career Fair. Pickups and drop-offs will be at the campus student centers.

For more information, help with resumes and interview tips, visit Career Services Center. You can also call the Career Services Center at 757-822-7228 or contact TCC’s Virtual Student Support Team at 757-822-1111.