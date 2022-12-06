Miles Agency’s Delceno Miles to address graduates, student speaker is Harvey Miller III

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Tidewater Community College expects more than 1,350 students to have degrees or certificates conferred by school president Marcia Conston when it holds its 75th commencement at 4 p.m. Dec. 19 at Chartway Arena on the Old Dominion University campus.

Harvey Miller III will be the student speaker at the commencement. He will earn an associate of science in liberal arts. While Miller, 22, had failed at higher education previously, he returned to school and has succeeded.

“I needed to fail so I had a reason to change,” said Miller, a Chesapeake resident who calls himself the Comeback Kid. “I started working at 7-Eleven, relishing the hard work and saving money to realize my dream of returning to school.”

While at TCC, Miller has learned study skills and how to communicate effectively with his professors, while finding a community. He believes TCC may be the most diverse college in America with its military-affiliated students and classrooms filled with students of all ages.

“I had a 76-year-old woman in my French class, as well as military veterans sharing their knowledge,” Miller said. “When you combine all of these different perspectives, you realize that you really are getting a broad education.”

Miller plans to transfer to Old Dominion or William & Mary to study political science and English. He is considering law school and would one day like to serve in the U.S. Senate.

Harvey Miller III will be the student speaker at Tidewater Community College’s 75th commencement Dec. 19. (Photo – Tidewater Community College) Delceno Miles will be the commencement speaker at Tidewater Community College’s 75th commencement Dec. 19. (Photo – Tidewater Community College)

Delceno C. Miles will be the graduation speaker.

Miles is president and CEO of the Miles Agency, a Virginia Beach marketing and public relations company founded in 1989 and most recently served as a City Councilwoman from August to December. She is also an adjunct professor of strategic communications at Regent University.

She also serves on the Hampton Roads Workforce Council and Virginia Beach Vision boards, and was recently appointed to the Resort Advisory Commission by the Virginia Beach City Council. Miles also serves on the Beach Events Steering Committee. Previously, she served on the TCC board and currently serves on the college’s Educational Foundation board, which she chairs.

The YWCA named Miles its 2011 Woman of Distinction in Communications, and Inside Business has named her every year since 2011 through 2021 to its Power List as one of the top 75 most powerful leaders in Hampton Roads, and she was named as emeritus in 2022. She earned her B.A. in psychology from Stanford and her M.A. in communications from Regent.

Commencement will be streamed live here.

The YWCA named Miles as its 2011 Woman of Distinction in Communications and “Inside Business” named her to its Power List as one of the top 75 most powerful leaders in Hampton Roads every year between 2011- 2021 and in 2022 as emeritus.

Miles earned her B.A. in Psychology from Stanford University and her M.A. in Communications from Regent University.

Commencement will be streamed live here.