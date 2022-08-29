HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College is helping train military veterans and their spouses for careers in trucking.

TCC was recently awarded a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) worth $102,769 grant. It will be administered by the college’s Center for Military and Veterans Education.

Since 2014, a total of 245 veterans and spouses have enrolled in TCC’s Truck Driving program using this funding.

Recipients of the grant pay nothing to complete the one-semester, 16-credit certificate. Students learn how to drive a truck in state-of-the-art simulators that allow them to practice in varied road and weather conditions.



The program includes 140 hours of on-the-road training. Coursework qualifies students to obtain the Class A CDL (commercial driver’s license) from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

After completing the program, TCC instructors take students to the DMV test site for the final skills exam. Students must be able to successfully complete a series of tests including a set of backing maneuvers with the truck and a road test in live traffic.

Trucking classes are taught at TCC’s Center for Workforce Solutions on College Drive in northern Suffolk. Day, evening and weekend sessions are offered year-round.

To see if you qualify for the grant, contact TCC Program Coordinator Alesia Wroten, at awroten@tcc.edu or 757-822-7714.