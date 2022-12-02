HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Tidewater Community College has extended its contract with Barnes & Noble College.

According to a press release, as part of the new contract, the MacArthur Center will close on December 21 and will move to the Norfolk Campus Student Center.

While the Norfolk campus store is under construction, the store will be open in a temporary space. The Virginia Beach campus bookstore will remain open while undergoing renovations and the Portsmouth and Chesapeake campus will also remain in place in the student centers.

“We are committed to offering our students quality course materials and supplies for their studies,” said Karen Campbell, vice president of student affairs. “By making these changes to our operations, we are making our bookstores more accessible to enhance the student experience.”

