CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Target store in the Edinburgh shopping center off Route 168 in Chesapeake has been evacuated due to a large gas leak, after contractors struck an underground gas line outside.

Chesapeake Assistant Fire Marshal Steven Bradley said just before 2 p.m. that Virginia Natural Gas crews were at the scene. Firefighters first got a call about the leak at 12:48 p.m.

The closure is precautionary until the leak is controlled, Bradley said, however the line is just feet away from the store. Other stores in the shopping center however have been reoccupied.

The Chesapeake Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team has placed around the store to monitor methane levels.

At 2:31 p.m., Bradley said fire crews will remain at the scene until all hazards are eliminated. There’s still no timetable for repairs.