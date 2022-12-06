VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Riley LeBlanc wanted to do something to support women in need, and through her service project, Ending Period Poverty, the Tallwood High School senior and Girl Scout Ambassador with Troop 293 was able to do just that.

LeBlanc also earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor and achievement in Girl Scouts.

She worked with the Virginia Beach chapter of Days for Girls, an organization that advances menstrual equity, health, dignity and opportunity for women around the world by providing healthcare, feminine products and education.

With support from her family, friends and the community, LeBlanc donated nearly 700 pairs of women’s underwear and another 300 feminine care products to Days of Girls and the Samaritan House in Virginia Beach.

LeBlanc also created a Girl Scout patch program for Girl Scout Juniors – girls in fourth and fifth grades – to learn about reproductive health, and she provided access to service ideas for other Girl Scouts to help end period poverty locally.

“I addressed period poverty through two Days for Girls workshops as well as an Amazon wishlist supply drive where I collected new underwear and period products,” LeBlanc said. “During the workshops, we sewed 138 transport bags and put 61 Days for Girls kits to send to Ukrainian refugees.

“The first workshop took initiative to sew the transport bags. The second workshop assembled the kits using the transport bags we made, products donated, as well as an inventory of reusable liners and shields from that Days of Girls Virginia Beach Chapter.”