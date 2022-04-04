PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — They can be defaced, toppled from pedestals, or hauled away in a thunderous roar. These are the symbols of racism that were removed across the country in 2020. But, the head of the YWCA in Hampton says what’s difficult to remove are the instruments of racism.

“And when we start to look at what privilege looks like and what power looks like that’s really where the hard work is,” said Michelle Ellis Young, Executive Director of the YWCA of South Hampton Roads.

Crews work to remove one of the country’s largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

Nearly two years after the knee-on-neck murder of George Floyd and days before the potential selection of the first Black woman to the United Supreme Court, The YWCA has launched its annual Stand Against Racism. This year the theme is “We Can’t Wait: Equity and Justice Now.”

FILE – Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

“In 21 days, citizens right here in Hampton Roads today can participate in a 21-day challenge that is about information and education,” said Ellis Young,

The challenge begins April 4. You can register at this link.

The Stand Against Racism Challenge will address Critical Race Theory – something Governor Glenn Youngkin banned – but that doesn’t even exist in public school curricula.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, signs executive orders in the Governors conference room as Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, left, Suzanne Youngkin, Second from left, Attorney General Jason Miyares, second from right, and Secretary of the Commonwealth, Kay Cole James, right, look on at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

When asked if they plan to invite the governor to participate in these discussions, Michelle Ellis Young said, “Absolutely and as a matter of fact this has been such a critical moment in our history right here in the commonwealth in Virginia where we have banded with another sister association in central Virginia which is the Lynchburg area so we are making this more of a regional approach.”

To participate, concerned citizens can host a forum, or rally, create a TikTok video or host a lunch and learn to spread the word about how racism and oppression affect the community. An event for the entire state takes place Thursday, April 28 at noon, Via Zoom. For more information go to Stand Against Racism.