Tactical situation underway in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin police are working a tactical situation Friday morning.
The department says it’s on Second Avenue, and Second Avenue was closed from Mechanic Street to the city limits.
No other details are available at this time, but police said at 7:10 a.m. that Second Avenue was reopened.
