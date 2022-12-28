SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk.

Firefighters say one person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage.

Firefighters respond to the crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk on Dec. 28, 2022 (Courtesy of Suffolk firefighters)

The cause of the crash and other details haven’t been released at this time.

Whaleyville Blvd. was also the site of a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. That crash happened around 6:40 a.m. in the 6000 block, near Great Fork Baptist Church, and injured four people. One vehicle hit a patch of black ice and overturned, a city spokeswoman said.