SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk.
Firefighters say one person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage.
The cause of the crash and other details haven’t been released at this time.
Whaleyville Blvd. was also the site of a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. That crash happened around 6:40 a.m. in the 6000 block, near Great Fork Baptist Church, and injured four people. One vehicle hit a patch of black ice and overturned, a city spokeswoman said.