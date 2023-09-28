CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of an SUV was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Thursday morning in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police say it happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of S. Highway 17 and Business Route 17.

The driver of the SUV attempted to pull onto Highway 17 from Business 17 when the SUV was struck by the tractor-trailer, which was heading south.

Police say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her identity will be released pending next of kin notification.

In the meantime, both directions of the roadway in the area are expected to be closed for several hours as authorities continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM.