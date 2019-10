PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A burning SUV exploded just feet away from firefighters outside of the Renaissance hotel in Portsmouth on Wednesday night.

It all happened around 11:30 p.m. just underneath the awning of the waterfront hotel.

The driver told hotel personnel that they ran over something, which caused the bottom of the SUV to catch fire.

Then, as firefighters worked to douse the flames, the SUV’s fuel tank exploded.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or the driver.