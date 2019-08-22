Sussex I inmate dies after apparent ‘in-cell attack’

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate at Sussex I State Prison died Wednesday after being badly hurt “in an apparent offender-on-offender fight,” according to a release from the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The release states that the offender, identified as Pakastan Algier Gary, died at Southside Regional Medical Center at 6:50 p.m. after being attacked in the morning. Gary, a 45-year-old, was critically hurt by their cellmate while in their cell.

Gary’s cellmate, identified as Frank E. Reid, is considered a suspect and an investigation is underway, VADOC said.