Sussex Co. Sheriff’s Office postpones National Night Out event Tuesday due to rising virus cases

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office has decided to postpone its National Night Out event originally planned for Tuesday night due to rising virus cases.

The nationwide event is held annually to build community between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Sussex County has reported 19.1 new cases per day per 100,000 people in the past week, which seems relatively low. However that’s higher per capita than just about every other area of Hampton Roads.

“We are following CDC guidelines and the local health department’s advice to keep the citizens healthy and safe,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The postponed date will be announced at a later date and the sheriff’s office says all donations went toward rental equipment, which can be redeemed in the future.

Other local agencies are hosting events Tuesday however. You can see them here.