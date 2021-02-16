Sussex authorities investigating after male claimed to take photos of property for ‘reassessment’

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Sussex County are investigating after a male was seen taking pictures of property for what he claimed was a “reassessment.”

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office says there were no reassessments being done at that time, and warns people to be on the lookout for unauthorized people.

The sheriff’s office said the male was in the area of East North Street taking photos of property and drove a silver compact car with Virginia plates.

A person asked him what he was doing, and he said he was doing reassessments and walked away and left.

He is described as a “pudgy” male between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall.

“Please be aware that Sussex County is doing reassessments, but these individuals will be driving a marked vehicle showing that they are doing reassessments. If you see someone taking photos of property and they do not advise who they work for and their vehicle is not marked, please contact the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office at the non-emergency number of 434-246-5000 to report,” the sheriff’s office said.