GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities have opened a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead Monday in Gloucester County.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says the man, who’s roughly 20 to 30 years old, was found dead around 4 p.m. on Providence Road near the Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery in Hayes.

The sheriff’s office didn’t share additional details in a press release, citing the active investigation, but said anyone with information such as surveillance footage is asked to contact them at 804-693-3890.