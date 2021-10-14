Suspects were behind home invasions in Virginia Beach and Norfolk, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two suspects who were behind a home invasion in Norfolk had just broken into another home in Virginia Beach, police say.

In a press release Thursday, Virginia Beach police said that the incidents happened on Oct. 2. VBPD was helping Norfolk police with a home invasion robbery in Norfolk when they discovered the suspects were linked to an unreported armed burglary that had just happened in the 3700 block of Windermere Court in Virginia Beach.

Police arrested Deandre Ward and Dameron Wright, both 18, and charged them with two counts of robbery, two counts of abduction, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony. They face an armed burglary charge in connection to the Virginia Beach home invasion and VBPD says they face additional charges in Norfolk.

WAVY has reached out to Norfolk police for the location of the home invasion in their city and information on charges.