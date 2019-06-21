Suspects charged in death of bicyclist in York County enter pleas

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two suspects charged in connection to the death of a bicyclist in York County.

Alexander Crosby and Robert Strickland were arrested last November after 50-year-old Brian Utne was hit and killed while he was biking on Lakeside Drive in November 2018.

Court records show Crosby pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and failure to stop.

Strickland pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of accessory after the fact, obstruction of justice and concealing evidence. His trial is scheduled for September.