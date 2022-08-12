VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have now made two arrests after a 19-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was wounded in a double shooting last month on Lone Holly Lane off Newtown Road.

The suspect who police believe was the shooter, 18-year-old Joshua James, of Virginia Beach, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Joshua James (Courtesy of Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office)

A second suspect, 20-year-old Johnathan Cook-Lawrence, of North Carolina, was arrested the day of the shooting on July 20 in Currituck County, North Carolina on a possession with an intent to sell narcotics charge. He was charged with accessory after the fact-murder and extradited to Virginia Beach.

Johnathan Cook-Lawrence

Police say a 19-year-old was fatally shot and an 18-year-old had a non life-threatening gunshot wound in the incident in the 5600 block of Lone Holly Lane. Police did not identify the 19-year-old male victim, but WAVY is working to find out who that was.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or through the anonymous Crime Solvers line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.