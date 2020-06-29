Suspects caught on camera committed more than 20 larcenies from unlocked vehicles in James City County, police say

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in James City County are asking the public’s help in identifying individuals allegedly involved in more than 20 larcenies this month.

Reports say the incidents happened in the early morning hours of June 12 and June 24 where two unknown suspects committed more than 20 larcenies from unlocked vehicles around the Taono area.

The alleged suspects were described as young adult men or teens wearing gloves and face masks.

Officials say a white vehicle was also seen in the ares where the suspects were seen on foot.

If you are able to identify these subjects, recognize the vehicle or know who may have been involved in these incidents, please contact Investigator Tim Renwick at 757-259-5164 or tim.renwick@jamescitycountyva.gov or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You may also submit tips online at p3tips.com.

Latest Posts