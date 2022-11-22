NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are trying to identify and arrest several suspects behind six recent ABC store burglaries.

Two suspects were behind at least three separate burglaries earlier in the month, police say, and one man appears to be behind at least three more recent burglaries.

The first two burglaries happened on November 7 around 1:15 a.m. at 7862 Tidewater Drive and around 4:45 a.m. at 1595 International Blvd.

The suspects believed to be linked to three separate ABC store burglaries in early November (Courtesy of Norfolk PD)

Police believed the same two suspects in those burglaries also were behind the ABC store burglary on Nov. 8 around 1:40 a.m. at 1595 International Blvd.

Later in the month, a man who appears to be wearing the same red and black Nikes burglarized three different stores.

November 17 – 2301 Colley Avenue, no time given

November 17 – 7550 Granby Street, 4:55 a.m.

November 22 – 159 W. Ocean View Avenue, 1 a.m.

In one of the burglaries on November 17, the man with the red and black Nikes had another person with him, a surveillance photo shows.

Here are three surveillance photos of those burglaries:

Police haven’t said how much the suspects have taken so far, but ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.