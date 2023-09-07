SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jaylon Carroll, who was shot several times before his vehicle crashed and caught on fire, police said Thursday.

Darian Orlando Miles, 48, of Suffolk, and Raishod Williams, 20, of Windsor, in addition to being charged with second-degree murder, have also been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Miles faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Darian Orlando Miles Raishod Williams

Suffolk Police said that during the course of their investigation, they identified a second man who was shot and suffered minor injuries during the incident on Freeney Avenue, but that man did not seek medical treatment and fled the scene before police arrived.

Police are continuing their investigation and said they had no further information to share at this time.

Dispatcher communications have shed some light as to what happened in what a city official described as the dynamic and hostile moments between the time Carroll was shot and the time responding units secured the scene, put out the fire and declared Carroll officially dead — all of which happened in about 40 minutes.

Suffolk Police responded to a shot-fired call in the 1500 block of Freeney Avenue around 8:48 p.m. Aug. 31, and when officers got there, they found several shell casings in the road. A little over 20 minutes later, at 9:11 p.m., another call came in for a vehicle crash in the 1900 block of East Washington Street, less than a half-mile away.

Carroll, 22, was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene.