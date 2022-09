HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Surrounding homes in the Buckroe area of Hampton have been evacuated after suspected ordnance was discovered Tuesday morning.

Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum with Hampton Fire & Rescue said the suspected ordnance is in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue, near North Mallory Street.

No other details are available at this time, but an explosive ordnance disposal crew is at the scene.

